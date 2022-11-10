BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Several local businesses and restaurant chains will say thank you to veterans on November 11th by offering them well-deserved discounts on food and drink items.
From coffee, to breakfast sandwiches, to dinner entrees, veterans and active-duty military members can enjoy a day full of deals at the following locations.
7-Eleven – Get a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog
Applebee’s – Select a free meal from a limited menu
Chili’s – Choose a complimentary meal from a select menu
Cracker Barrel – Receive a free slice of double fudge Coca-Cola cake with their meal, along with more deals associated with veterans appreciation month
Denny’s – Get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. until noon
Dunkin’ Donuts – Enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary
Friendly’s – Grab a free all-American meal for lunch or dinner, which consists of the all-American burger, served with a side of fries and a drink
IHOP – Enjoy free Red, White, and Blueberry pancakes
Insomnia Cookies – Get a free six-pack in-store with any purchase
Kwik Fill – Receive a free coffee
Little Ceasars – Get a free Lunch Combo from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. (Only select locations participating – call ahead)
Olive Garden – Grab a free entrée from a special menu. All entrees include breadsticks and choice of soup or salad
Outback Steakhouse – Receive a free bloomin’ onion and Coca-Cola
Perkins – Get a free Magnificent Seven Breakfast
Red Lobster – Get a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw, featuring six hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried shrimp, served with cocktail sauce, as well as crispy French Fries and Coleslaw
Red Robin – One free Red’s Tavern Double with Bottomless Steak Fries
Starbucks – Enjoy a free tall 12-ounce coffee
Texas Roadhouse – Pick up a meal voucher
Wendy’s – Get a free small breakfast combo
This list is courtesy of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Most deals will require proof of service.
ATTENTION LOCAL RESTAURANTS – Please email news@nc34.com to let us know about a deal that you may be offering. Let’s get the word out to our local veterans.