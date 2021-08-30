Light Harvest returns to LUMA Festival

BINGHAMTON, NY – This year’s LUMA Festival features a veteran of the projection mapping event that is trying out a new approach to incorporating motion-capture imagery.

Light Harvest projected onto the former First National Bank building at 95 Court Street in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Its pieces featured moving images of dancers and others created by using motion-capture technology affixed to actual dancers.

The New York City based experiential art production company then used those moving images in projections that stressed storyline as much as eye candy.

Founder and Creative Director Ryan Uzilevsky says the pandemic prevented him from working with dancers this time around, so he developed an alternative.

“I created this is actually my own motion-capture invention that will be controlling the main character of our piece called ‘Firefly.’ This is a motion-capture firefly. You can see behind me, I have a motion-capture setup here and I can actually fly the firefly through that animation with my own hand and coordinate character interactions through my model firefly here,” says Uzilevsky.

Light Harvest is working with a new historic building in downtown Binghamton this year.

“Firefly” will be projected into the old city hall at 79 Collier Street.

Due to the pandemic, crowd sizes will be limited this year through the use of free tickets.

To download your tickets or get more information, go to LUMAFestival.com.