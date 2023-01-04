ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Some local high school students got a cold, hard dose of reality today with an exercise that helps them to anticipate the financial costs of adulthood.

Visions Federal Credit Union brought its Life is a Reality expo to Maine-Endwell today.

Seniors were given an opportunity to choose a career they intend to pursue.

The facilitators then looked up the average starting wage for that profession in New York, but not before eliminating a large chunk for taxes and health insurance contributions.

Students then rotated around the room and had choices to make regarding how much they plan to spend on both necessities and extras.

In-School Financial Wellness Officer Carly Budrick says, “Most of our students find that at the end of this activity, they aren’t bringing home as much as they thought they would with that entry level salary. They also are surprised by the cost of certain items, specifically the student loans. Most students don’t understand what that looks like following college and what the overall cost would be depending on if they choose to pay it off in 10, 20 or 30 years.”

Other expenses that the students had to account for were transportation, housing, clothing, food, savings and entertainment.

Of the 2 dozen or so students who participated in the session we visited, only 2 came in with expenses lower than their projected earnings.