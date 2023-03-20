BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A longstanding professional tennis tournament will not return to Binghamton in 2023 or for the foreseeable future.

According to event organizers at Tennis Charities of Binghamton, Inc., the United States Tennis Association (USTA) informed them that the Binghamton Tennis Challenger will not take place as Recreation Park does not qualify as a sufficient venue under updated USTA guidelines.

The new guidelines require venues to have permanent infrastructure that supports player development, including fully equipped gyms, secure locker rooms, players’ lounges, and more.

The City of Binghamton has been working to upgrade the tennis courts at Rec Park to meet ATP guidelines, but there are no plans to add new facilities.

On top of this, Tennis Charities of Binghamton chair Howard Rittberg said it has been tough to return to tournament play after cancellations due to COVID-19.

He made sure to thank past sponsors, volunteers, and local tennis fans who have supported the tournament over many years.

But, the biggest thank you was to the City of Binghamton.

“I would also like to thank the City of Binghamton, the Mayor and Parks and Recreation,

whose help was invaluable in hosting the Tennis Challenger. Each year the City and

Parks and Recreation helped to transform Rec Park into a first-class facility that was

ranked as one of the favorites by the players on the tour,” said Rittberg.

The event comes to a close after nearly three decades.