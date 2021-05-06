Lesko Financial crosses $1 billion threshold

BINGHAMTON, NY – A rising stock market and growing customer base has lead a local financial advising firm to cross a significant threshold.

Lesko Financial Services announced that it has achieved the milestone of 1 billion dollars in managed client assets.

Lesko was founded in 1948 and currently works with over 7,000 households, primarily in Greater Binghamton, but also spread out over 35 states.

CEO Greg Lesko says that when the stock market tanked by 36 percent last spring at the start of the pandemic, many investors were prone to panic.

He says clients were convinced to stay the course and are now reaping the benefits of historic highs on Wall Street.

“We’ve been watching it for a long time. At the end of the year, it was $940 million. We were hopeful that we were going to reach it this year. Didn’t expect it so early by April. But it was a pleasant surprise and we’re extremely proud,” says Lesko.

Lesko says some clients have also used their federal stimulus checks and money they weren’t spending due to the pandemic to increase their investments.

You can find out more information at LeskoFinancial.com.