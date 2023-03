JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A Lenten tradition is back at a local Ukrainian Church.

On Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church in Johnson City is selling pyrohy, holubtsi and fish dinners.

It’s primarily a fundraiser for the church, although Sacred Heart continues to accept donations to support the people of Ukraine.

After tomorrow, the dinners will take a week off next Friday as the church prepares for its annual Easter Bazaar on April 1st.