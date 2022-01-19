BROOME COUNTY – The Broome County Legislature approved a new controversial redistricting map by a party line vote yesterday.

During a special session held over Zoom, legislators voted 9 to 6 to adopt the new map based on 2020 Census figures.

Democrats have criticized the map for splitting the Town of Maine into 3 districts and for using the maximum population deviation allowed by state law.

Republicans counter that the plan does not benefit either party or any individual legislator.

A spokesperson for County Executive Jason Garnar, a Democrat, says he plans to sign off on the legislation because he feels the map drawing process was open and fair and the county attorney has issued an opinion that it complies with the law.

However, another public hearing must be scheduled first.

Meanwhile, the map may end up being challenged in court according to local observers.