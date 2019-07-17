The legislation to raise the age for smoking in New York has officially been signed.

Yesterday, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed to increase the age to purchase tobacco and electronic cigarettes from 18 to 21. After 120 days, the bill will become law and be put into effect. With the increasing popularity of E- cigarettes among teens, the governor says he wishes to take action and prevent health risks caused by these products. From 2014 to 2018 youth use of e-cigarettes increased by 160 percent from 10.5 percent to 27.4 percent.

According to the Surgeon General, 90% of people who buy cigarettes for minors are between the ages of 18 and 20.