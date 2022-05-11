ALBANY, NY – Some New York State lawmakers are hoping to pass legislation that would stop former disgraced politicians from spending campaign money to advance political candidates or political agendas.

NewsChannel 34’s Jamie DeLine shows us what this legislation would entail.

The elected official would have to have been convicted of a crime while in office, been impeached and convicted , or had resigned after an attorney general or a state legislature committee found they have violated the law.

“Unfortunately, it seems like every few months, this state is plagued with corruption scandals, and people resigning from office, it really is a very timely policy to be prioritizing and that’s what we are doing.”

So where would the money go? Well, one option is that it could be returned to those who contributed it.

“It doesn’t get taken away. There are things in the election law that people are allowed to use the money for such as giving it to charity and they have to dispose of it within two years under the proposed legislation.”

If passed, I’m told this would impact people such as Former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“This bill absolutely would affect our former governor, Cuomo, who left office with more than 18 million dollars in his campaign war chest. As of this past January 2022, he actually still had $16 million dollars on hand to spend if he chooses.”

Assemblyman Phil Steck making one thing clear: this would not prevent a person from opening a new campaign account in the future.

“I am a strong supporter of the former Governor’s right for free speech. If he wants to run for another office in the state or for governor again, he can go out and raise the money to do that. The bill doesn’t prevent him from doing that. That is his right. But he raised this money because he was governor of the State of New York. If he were not, he would not have raised it.”

Even though Lt. Governor Brian Benjamin recently resigned from office after being charged with campaign finance corruption, this legislation would not impact him.

“He has been charged of course with a crime, but he has not been convicted of a crime, so that is why this bill does not apply to him.”

If passed, the legislation would go into effect immediately and would impact expenditures going forward.

Sponsors of the bill are hoping to get it passed before the end of session in June.

Reporting in Albany, Jamie DeLine.