NEW BERLIN, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Lee Center man has been arrested in connection to a November 2022 burglary in the Town of New Berlin.

Edward Williamson, 49, was charged with Burglary in the Third Degree, Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, and Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree following an investigation made by members of the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office.

He was arrested at the Oneida County Correctional Facility and transported back to Chenango County for arraignment. Edward was remanded back to the Oneida County Correctional Facility on bail.