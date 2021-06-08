Learn to swim at city of Binghamton pools

BINGHAMTON, NY- Dive into summer with the city of Binghamton’s 5 swimming pools, and splash pad.

Come just to splash around or participate in one of the swim programs including competitive swimming, kids learn to swim, pool swim team, and adult swim team.

The kids’ Learn to Swim Program is excited to get their lessons started, and they are proud to offer lessons free to any city residents child between the ages 5-12.

Pre-registration for the kids learn to swim program is now available at cityofbinghamton.recdesk.com.

For further information, visit the City of Binghamton Parks and Recreation’s website, Facebook page, or call the parks office at 607-772-7017.

Hours and more are below: