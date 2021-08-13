Learn “old tyme fiddle” this Saturday

BINGHAMTON, NY – Violinists in our area can learn to fiddle this weekend from a longtime local violinist.

Ed Pettengill, a former Binghamton Philharmonic musician will be hosting a “How to Play Old Tyme Fiddle” workshop tomorrow.

He says all violinists are welcome, but students should be at least play at NYSSMA grade 3.

At the workshop, players will learn about the differences between classical violin and fiddling, and will be playing music written in a book of tunes by Pettengill’s father.

“And he actually wrote a book of all the fiddle tunes that he played, with a band called the Woodhaul boys. This was way back in the late 40s, early 50s. So when I wanted to relax, and play for the fun of it, I’d play fiddle tunes,” says Pettengill.

Pettengill says he’s “had a violin under his chin for 81 years.”

The workshop takes place at the Binghamton Township Historical Society Museum on Hawleyton Road tomorrow at 1.

To make a reservation, call Pettengill at 669-4151.