BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Rotary Club held a luncheon and invited a guest speaker from a local animal initiative.

Ellen Feldman is the president of the Animal Care Sanctuary in East Smithfield, Pennsylvania. The organization is 55 years old and sits on 129 acres of land.

Animal Care Sanctuary strives to promote the human-animal bond through community outreach and education.

The sanctuary provides educational programs for grades K through 12 and says that the curriculum is catered to the needs of each class and the teacher.

Feldman said, “You can take the dog for a day trip. You can take them out for ice cream or take them to Wegman’s or whatever. You can take them for a weekend because the time you spend with them, one, informs us more about the animal, two, gives them a break from the shelter.”

According to Feldman that the sanctuary has at least 200 animals on site at any given time and that the organization adopts out over one thousand animals each year.

The shelter is located at 353 Sanctuary Hill Lane.

Those interested in volunteering, donating or finding out more information can visit their website at animalcaresanctuary.org.