Leaders urge patience as COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Broome County

The arrival of the vaccine in our area may seem like great news, but area leaders urge patience.



Broome County officials revealed that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will not be available to the public for several months.

While our area waits for the vaccines, County Executive Jason Garnar says numbers are on the rise due in part to small gatherings, which could take a toll on hospitals.

Only forty-two percent of Intensive Care Unit beds are available in Broome County hospitals.

Public Health Director Rebecca Kaufman says even if you receive a vaccine, there is still work to do to stay safe.

“If you receive the one vaccination, you’ll have to receive another one in approximately three weeks. It’s a few weeks beyond that to get the full benefit of the immunization. I think it’s definitely a light that we’ll see in 2021, but no one should be changing their behavior now,” she said.

Willow Point Nursing Home is back on the hot-spot list, while Broome County Jail, Elizabeth Church Manor and others have been taken off.

The mobile testing site will be in Deposit, on Monday and Tuesday next week, and will return to Binghamton at Rec Park in two weeks.