BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tomorrow, January 7th, newly elected New York State Senator Lea Webb will be sworn in at her alma mater Binghamton High School.

United States Senator Chuck Schumer, New York State Attorney General Letitia James, New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and other local politicians will be in attendance to celebrate Webb.

The ceremony will begin at 12 p.m. with doors opening at 11:30.

It will include remarks by elected officials and performances by Jasmine Cook, the Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Youth Singers, and others.

The public is invited to attend.