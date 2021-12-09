BINGHAMTON, NY – A former Binghamton City Councilwoman officially announced that she will be running for New York State Senator, next year.

Lea Webb was the first and youngest African American elected to Binghamton City Council, and is now an educator at Binghamton University.

Webb stated that she is a life long Southern Tier resident, raised in a blue-collar family and is a 1st generation graduate of SUNY Broome.

She says she has been a passionate advocate for Upstate New York for her entire career, and she is ready for growth and change.

“In Albany I will fight to ensure that everyone can live in a healthy and resilient community. I will work to limit the impact of climate change, protect our natural resources and look to secure alternative energy sources for our small farm communities,” says Webb.

Senate district lines are currently being redrawn.

Webb says she intends to run in a newly-created district that includes Tompkins County, Tioga County, and a large portion of Broome that’s been proposed by Democrats.

Binghamton Mayor Rich David, a Republican who couldn’t run for re-election due to term limits, has already announced his campaign for New York State Senate.