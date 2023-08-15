BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) In an effort to expand scientific education in the Southern Tier, Senator Lea Webb has secured a grant to aid in the growth of Kopernik Observatory and Science Center.

On August 8, Webb announced the observatory would be receiving $22,000 from New York State to aid in operations and community education programs.

“Investing in science, technology, engineering, and math is more than just financial support; it’s an investment in the future of our youth and the progress of our community,” said Webb. “I was happy to secure $22,000 for the Kopernik Observatory in Vestal to do just that. This funding will undoubtedly contribute to expanding horizons and nurturing the young minds of the Southern Tier. I am always proud to support organizations that cultivate curiosity, fuel innovation, and spark a lifelong love for learning. Thank you to the Kopernik Observatory for their commitment to expanding equitable access to these integral professional fields.”

The Kopernik Observatory was established in 1974 by the Kopernik Society of Broome County. The center serves in honor of Mikolaj Kopernik, better known as Copernicus, and his revolutionization of the field of astronomy. In its nearly 50 years, the center has welcomed hundreds of thousands of guests who have engaged in immersive and interactive activities in the name of science and exploration. The observatory is also committed to education and discovery in youth by offering state of the art facilities and equipment to kindergarten through 12th grade students and teachers.

“Kopernik Observatory & Science Center is excited to have received this grant with Senator Webb’s assistance. It will allow Kopernik to make important updates to the programs and its associated technology being offered to schools in support of the New York State Science Learning Standard being rolled out in the coming school year,” said Drew Deskur, Executive Director of the Kopernik Observatory and Science Center.