BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Local Democrats held a rally outside of Binghamton City Hall today accusing Republicans in Washington of wanting to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

State Senator Lea Webb, Congressional candidate Josh Riley and various advocacy groups protested this afternoon, claiming that former President Donald Trump will try to repeal the ACA if he regains the presidency.

Protestors say that without the ACA, tens of thousands of Broome County residents would lose access to affordable health care.

The advocates called on Congressman Marc Molinaro to oppose any efforts to undo Obamacare.

Webb says there are people going into bankruptcy and even losing their lives because they cannot afford the out-of-pocket costs for medicine or treatments.

“We knew then, and I’m talking back in 2009, that it was a foundation that we needed to continue to build upon because we know in our state and in our country, we have a health insurance system, not a health care system,” said Webb.

Advocates also used the rally to promote the ACA’s open enrollment period, which is open now and ends January 16.

The groups say that this year, there were a record number of people enrolling in the Affordable Care Act, with almost 16 million Americans signing up for coverage.

You can find out more information on the ACA and enroll by visiting healthinsuranceusa.org

Molinaro released a statement in response to the rally, saying that we should always be striving to deliver improved and more affordable health care.

He says that he will not vote for a plan if it repeals the ACA without a viable replacement or threatens those with pre-existing conditions.