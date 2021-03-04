Lawsuit filed against UE School District and YMCA alleging sexual abuse from 2005-2007

ENDICOTT, NY – A lawsuit has been filed against the Union-Endicott School District and the YMCA on behalf of 2 brothers who were allegedly sexually abused by an after-school counselor.

The boys, who were 11 and 7 at the time, were enrolled in an afterschool program at Linnaeus W West Elementary in West Corners that was sponsored by the YMCA.

They say former YMCA counselor Tyrell Sinclair groomed, sexually harrassed, and sexually abused them on multiple occasions from roughly 2005 until 2007.

Attorneys for the victims have filed a lawsuit against the Broome County YMCA Foundation, the Linnaeus West School, and the Union-Endicott Central School District.

The complaint alleges that adult employees at the YMCA witnessed Sinclair’s behavior and failed to stop the events or report Sinclair.

According to the lawsuit, the older boy reported the abuse to his parents in the spring of 2007 after seeing Sinclair taking his younger brother to a secluded spot in the school, and knew Sinclair’s intentions.

The parents called the police, and both brothers came forward to report the years of abuse.

According to the lawsuit, Sinclair was charged with inappropriately touching 4 children and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The YMCA would not comment on the suit.

U-E issued the following statement: “The Union-Endicott School District has received no paperwork to date, and does not believe we have any liability in this claim. The district will vigorously resist the suit if it’s filed.”

The brothers are represented by 2 law firms, Manly, Stewart, and Finaldi, and Krantz and Berman.