ALBANY, NY – In a few months, legislation that will require require permits to get semi-automatic weapon will go into effect and will raise the age to 21 to get a gun like an AR-15.

NewsChannel 34’s Jamie DeLine spoke with lawmakers today about their thoughts, as well as what else they would like to see done to prevent mass shootings in the future.

After the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, Senator Kevin Thomas sponsored a bill that will raise the age to 21 to purchase a semi-automatic gun and would require a permit to do so.

“It’s the same that we have with the pistol permit. They are going to check your character and fitness. They are going to check with the local police department. They want to make sure that no red flags come up when you’re trying to purchase such a weapon,” said Thomas.

However, Republicans are opposed to the legislation that will go into effect this September.

According to Robert Smullen, “It’s a very badly written law. It tries to get into a certain issue of assault riffles, but then really sweeps up lots and lots of law abiding citizens who want to transition let’s say a hunting Riffle they’ve had in their family for generations. It requires them to get a license to do so.”

When I asked Assemblyman Smullen if he believes every school should have an armed school resource officer this was his response.

“I don’t know that every school needs one, but every community needs to make that decision and vote on it by their school board and their local county boards as to what the resourcing of those measures are.”

I asked Senator Thomas the same question.

“It might sound like a good idea, but If you look at the 2 shootings that took place, the one Buffalo where there was an armed security guard who was killed on the spot by the gunman and in Texas where you had mulitiple officers that were going after the shorter and not succeeding, it’s not a good idea.”

However, both lawmakers agree more needs to be done when it comes to mental health.

Reporting in Albany, I’m Jamie DeLine.