Lawmakers respond to Cuomo Scandal

ALBANY, NY – As the Governor deals with the fallout over sexual harassment allegations, state lawmakers are back at work.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on what’s being discussed this week.

State lawmakers are scheduled to be in session through Thursday of this week.

A big point of discussion remains the issue of the Governor’s Emergency Powers due to expire April 30th.

((Rob Ortt, NYS Senate Republican Leader))

We have colleagues across the aisle who even today cannot simply rescind the Governor’s emergency powers.

In addition to pushing for the Governor’s emergency powers to be revoked, Senate Republican

Leader Rob Ortt says that the Governor should resign following recent sexual harassment allegations.

He says between that and the DOJ investigation into nursing homes, he doesn’t see how the Governor can properly focus on serving the state.

Meanwhile Deputy Majority Leader Mike Gianaris said the statement the Governor issued last night in response to the allegations was “insufficient.”

((Mike Gianaris, NYS Senate Deputy Majority Leader))

There’s a significant difference between saying ‘I’m sorry that someone was offended by what I did’ and saying ‘I’m sorry for what I did.’ And I think his statement was more the former.

Gianaris says discussions on rolling back the Governor’s Emergency Powers are still ongoing with the Assembly.

Today the Assembly canceled its scheduled session.