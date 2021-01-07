Lawmakers react to Biden victory

WASHINGTON, DC – House and Senate lawmakers certified President-Elect Joe Biden`s victory after a historic day of deadly violent clashes as mobs stormed the Capitol egged on by President Trump.

NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright reports on how lawmakers responded to the chaos that transpired, and how they intend to respond to President Trump.

{Vice President Mike Pence} Let’s get back to work.

After angry mobs of Trump supporters were pushed out from the Capitol – Vice President Mike Pence and Congress reemerged to validate President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Trump.

{Senator Ben Cardin, D/MD} President Biden will take the oath of office at 12 noon on January 20th.

Maryland Senator Ben Cardin says the work lawmakers completed to confirm Biden’s win took place on one of America’s darkest days.

{Senator Ben Cardin, D/MD} We just couldn’t believe the US Capitol had been invaded.

Cardin says President Trump must be held accountable for inspiring the insurrection.

{Senator Ben Cardin, D/MD} Republican leadership should go to the White House and tell President Trump it’s time for him to resign…

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called for President Trump’s immediate removal by either impeachment or the 25th amendment.

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy and Maryland Congressman David Trone say they also support both removal options.

{Senator Chris Murphy, D/CT} This president is unhinged he is unstable he is angry and we can’t assume he’s isn’t going to try to find new ways to rally his supporters against the government.

{Congressman David Trone, D/MD} We need to get Trump out of office

One of President Trump’s closest allies, Senator Lindsey Graham – says he opposes those calls.

{Senator Lindsey Graham, R/SC} I do not believe that’s appropriate

but called on President Trump to help with a peaceful transition of power.

{Senator Lindsey Graham, R/SC} The president needs to understand his actions were the problem not the solution

President Trump now has 13 days left in office.