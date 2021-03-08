Lawmakers questioning Cuomo’s ability to lead

ALBANY, NY – Many lawmakers are calling for the Governor’s resignation and the top two Democrats in the state legislature are questioning his ability to lead.

But the Governor has adamantly declared that he will not be stepping down.

NewsChannel 34’s Samantha Dimascio is at the Capitol with the latest.

Today Assembly Republicans introducing legislation to remove the Governor from office.

New York State has only impeached one other Governor and that was back in the early 1990s.

But some lawmakers seem to think it could happen again and relatively quickly, depending on the actions of the majorities.

Assembly minority leader Will Barclay says with ongoing allegations and both a state and federal investigation underway the time has come to impeach Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“We’re hoping that by doing this we’ll keep reminding the majorities that its time for them to act if they really believe in resignation why not start the impeachment process,” says Barclay.

Republican Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh says in order for this to happen the resolution must pass by a majority in the Assembly.

The Governor would then be required to resign and Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul would step up while Senate trial got underway.

So far about 30 Democratic members have withdrawn their support for the Governor.

“We would need to pick up a couple extra and have the ones who already said it follow through but I think were getting pretty close to that kind of critical mass of the vote we would need to pass it,” says Walsh.

Democratic Assemblyman John Mcdonald says they shouldn’t be putting the cart before the horse.

He’s not making any decisions until the Attorney General’s investigation is complete.

“I understand where they’re coming from however i think at the end of the day whether you like an individual or not there is due process and that is what is happening right now. ..due process,” says Mcdonald.

“I don’t see why it’s mutually exclusive. we certainly support an investigation we look forward to ag using her subpoena powers and getting to the bottom of the problems we look forward to DOJ using their ability to investigate the nursing home fatalities but as I said the reason we think we need to go forward now is when you have 30 members of the majority saying he out to resign.. then leadership .. how do you govern with that against you?” says Barclay.

Mcdonald says the AG’s investigation will probably take about a month or so to complete, which means it will essentially run parallel to critical budget negotiations.

But he says the Governor is a very demanding executive and he does not think that would interfere with him getting the job done.