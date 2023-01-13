BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Some state lawmakers are looking to close a loophole in New York’s recreational marijuana law that they say has allowed illegal so-called sticker shops to thrive

The legislation backed by several Southern Tier legislators would explicitly outlaw gifting marijuana in exchange for the purchase of other items, such as stickers, that have been marked up considerably.

The lawmakers say these stores are exploiting a provision of the law that legalized adult-use marijuana that allows people to gift it to one another.

These shops continue to operate despite the fact the the state’s Office of Cannabis Management has released statements calling them illegal and sent cease-and-desist letters to dozens of such outlets, including Mile High Accessories in the Northgate Plaza on Upper Front Street.

However, local law enforcement officials say they’ve been instructed by OCM not to take action against these shops.

Nevertheless, last February, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office raided 3 Bmillzz locations in Waverly, Nichols and Owego.

And in November, Johnson City Police raided High Standards located at 279 Floral Avenue, arrested 2 employees and confiscated one and a quarter pounds of pot.