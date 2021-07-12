Lawmakers look at ways to eliminate separation from essential caregivers

WASHINGTON DC – Many residents at nursing homes and groups homes spent more than a year in isolation due to the pandemic.

But lawmakers on Capitol Hill say they shouldn’t have to endure that ever again.

NewsChannel 34’s Basil John reports on a new bipartisan bill to make that isolation a thing of the past.

“This is something we can fix,” says Claudia Tenney.

New York Congresswoman Claudia Tenney says residents in nursing and group homes should not be isolated from family caregivers.

“An essential caregiver can actually enhance and prolong the life of someone who’s in a long term care facility,” says Tenney.

Tenney and the other lawmakers introduced a Bipartisan bill to ensure residents in long term care facilities can have continued access to some loved ones in the event of a future public health emergency.

“It prevents seniors who’ve shown a 59% likelihood of suffering without family members or care when they’re in isolation and are lonely,” says Tenney.

Connecticut Democratic Congressman John B Larson says the legislation would grant residents the right to designate two essential caregivers who can access the resident.

“Everybody knows somebody who’s, you know, lost a loved one, in need of contacting and being with them. And so I think it’s a very compassionate response,” says Larson.

The Bill also requires essential caregivers to use whatever health standards are put in place by a facility, like testing, protective equipment and social distancing.

Both Tenney and Larson expect a positive response from other lawmakers.

They say caregivers and health care professionals want this to happen.

“When you need that extra helping hand to maybe get you through and help you through your recovery, it’s essential. And that’s why it’s called the Essential Caregivers Act,” says Larson.