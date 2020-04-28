Lawmakers discuss adding aid to local and state governments on next coronavirus relief package

WASHINGTON, DC – Lawmakers are beginning to focus on the next coronavirus relief package.

NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright reports on the debate over whether aid to local and state governments should be included in the next stimulus bill.

House Democrats say the next coronavirus economic relief package must include funding for state and local governments.

{***Congressman Anthony Brindisi, D/NY ***} If we don’t get funding to states like New York right now – they’re going to see cutting across the board in so many areas it’s going to be a real bloodbath.

New York Congressman Anthony Brindisi says his state – faces a revenue shortfall of 13 billion dollars.

{***Congressman Anthony Brindisi, D/NY ***} They’re going to have to cut education programs, they’re going to have to cut back on healthcare, they’re going to cut back on the aid and assistance that goes to localities.

Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern says communities in his state are no different.

{Congressman Jim McGovern, D/MA} they’re accruing all kinds of costs that quite frankly they’re going to have to find a way to pay for. They need additional monies

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says – The House will send the needed help.

But the idea faces a hurdle in the Republican controlled Senate… Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has suggested letting state and local governments file for bankruptcy… is a better option.

But some Republicans… like New York Congressman John Katko and Tom Reed… disagree.

{***Congressman Tom Reed, R/NY ***} Going into phase four we’ve got make sure that aid is there – that our local governments are protected.

{Congressman John Katko, R/NY} We’re not here to plug their budget gaps that they had before the coronavirus but we’re here to try and help them be made as best we can.

Congressman Katko says it won’t be a perfect solution because Congress has a limited supply of money.

The Governor also said he would have a decision on the statewide school closure and summer school by the end of the week.