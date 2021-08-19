Lawmakers call for investigation into troop withdrawal in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, DC – With evacuations in Kabul resuming, lawmakers want to know how things went wrong in Afghanistan.

NewsChannel 34’s Basil John reports as congressional lawmakers have called for an investigation into how this withdrawal was handled.

“The President said that they prepared for every contingency, but they obviously had not prepared for this one.”

Massachusetts Democratic Congressman and Afghanistan veteran Seth Moulton is calling on the Biden Administration to do more to get Afghans who’ve help the US out of Afganistan.

“We had the opportunity to start this earlier. But the bottom line is we are where we are right now and it is still within the power of the United States of America to save thousands of innocent lives,” says Moulton.

The Pentagon reports the speed of evacuations will pick up with about 5,000-9,000 evictions per day, but Moulton says the damage has already been done.

“He’s had to send more troops into Afghanistan than he had when we started the withdrawal.”

Moulton says Congress should investigate how things got so far off track.

“it’s our constitutional responsibility as members of Congress to provide oversight of the administration. Whether it is a Democratic administration or a Republican administration,” says Moulton.

But New York State Congresswoman Claudia Tenney thinks things should be taken a step further.

“That’s why I’ve called on this President to resign. We need real leadership or we’re going to see perilous outcome for many years to come because of this mess in Afghanistan,” says Tenney.

Still, Moulton and Tenney agree, the US needs to get its people out while dealing with the looming threat of terrorism out of Afganistan.

“Biden administration blamed Trump. Now it’s time to lead, now it’s time to take responsibility for this mess,” says Tenney.