VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tomorrow, May 10th, from 5 to 8 p.m., the Tully’s in Vestal will team up with local law enforcement agencies and raise money for Special Olympics New York.

It’s called “Law & Orders Night” and police officers and Special Olympic New York Athletes will work with Tully’s staff members to become celebrity waiters for the night.

They will help serve tables, bus, and host to raise funds for the local athletes.

“We look forward to our Law & Orders nights each and every year,” said Stacey Hengsterman, President & CEO of Special Olympics New York. “Our athletes enjoy seeing their friends in law enforcement, and we all enjoy meeting our greatest supporters in the community.”

Tully’s is located in the Parkway Plaza in Vestal.