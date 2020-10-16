Law enforcement groups criticize Brindisi

BINGHAMTON, NY – Several law enforcement agencies from the northern section of his district, as well as a pair of State Police unions, are criticizing Congressman Anthony Brindisi for his votes on bills affecting policing.

This is video from a Back the Blue rally earlier this Summer that was attended by Brindisi’s Republican challenger Claudia Tenney.

Please note that none of the law enforcement agencies depicted in this video were signatories to a letter of concern released yesterday by the sheriffs of Madison, Lewis and Oswego Counties as well as unions representing state troopers, state police investigators and the police departments in Sherrill and Camden.

The letter takes issue with bills Brindisi voted for that would ban the federal government from distributing decommissioned military equipment to police agencies, as well as allow trial lawyers to sue individual officers.

Tenney says now is not the time to defund the police.

“I support actually increasing funding to police, giving them more assets, having them work more with our communities, educating communities, educating our police force. Right now, because of the COVID virus, you’re seeing more and more of our police departments going with less resources because of the devastation to our community governments,” says Tenney.

Tenney and Brindisi are engaged in a nasty rematch of the 2018 election which Brindisi narrowly won.

A spokesman for Brindisi says Tenney continues to politicize police and lie about his record.

The freshman Democrat is co-sponsor of a bi-partisan bill that would take federal money away from governments that choose to defund the police.