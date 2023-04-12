BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Next Wednesday, April 19th, there will be a launch event at the Broome County Arts Council Artisan Gallery for the new Binghamton Arts & Athletics fund.

The fund looks to provide grant resources for Binghamton community organizations and individual youth focusing on three key areas: Arts, Athletics, and Community Wellbeing.

Its mission is “To enhance the overall well-being and resilience of Binghamton area youth by providing access to and promoting the benefits of the arts and athletics.”

The concept was sparked by Aaron Callaway, who grew up attending schools in Union-Endicott, Johnson City, and Binghamton. He had a single mother who was an art teacher and at times struggled to provide financially for her family of four.

Aaron and his turned siblings turned to both athletics and the arts to get through tough times while learning resiliency and respect.

He believes that all children in the Binghamton area should have that same opportunity.

According to Johnson, science proves that the combination of art and athletics help prepare people to face struggle, achieve success, and learn from it.

NewsChannel 34 will be on hand next week for the official launch.