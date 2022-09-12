BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This past weekend, Covid-19 cases showed no sign of change.
296 cases have been reported over the past 5 days with 58 of them new.
There are currently 51 people in the hospital.
The number of deaths remains at 547.
(File/Getty Images)
by: Noah Holloway
Posted:
Updated:
BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This past weekend, Covid-19 cases showed no sign of change.
296 cases have been reported over the past 5 days with 58 of them new.
There are currently 51 people in the hospital.
The number of deaths remains at 547.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now