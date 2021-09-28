Latest Numbers September 28; Broome County sees another increase

BROOME COUNTY – Broome County COVID-19 cases are up again after a fall yesterday.
There are currently 746 active cases of the virus and 89 of the cases are new.
Hospitalizations are up 14 from yesterday at 58.
The number of deaths remains at 377.
by: Emily VenutiPosted: / Updated:
