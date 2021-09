BINGHAMTON, NY – Another day of good and bad news regarding Broome County’s COVID-19 numbers.

The county has left the 700s when it comes to overall cases, getting down to 682.

However, we are also seeing 95 new cases.

We’re seeing another uptick in deaths as well, as it’s now at 368, up two from yesterday.

32 people are in the hospital, down from yesterday’s 39.