BROOME COUNTY – Broome County heads into the week with a mix of good and bad regarding our COVID-19 numbers.

The county heads into the week with 797 overall cases, a few less than we ended the week with.

64 of those cases are new, another lower number than we saw at the end of last week.

Hospitalizations are also slightly down at 34.

However, the number of deaths has increased by 3 since Friday, putting the county at 366.