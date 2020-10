BINGHAMTON, NY – While Broome County’s COVID-19 cases are still growing, today’s numbers aren’t as bad as in recent days.

There are currently 413 active cases in the county, and accounting for all the recoveries the total number of cases is up only 2 from yesterday.

More people are hospitalized, bringing that total to 11, and 1,368 people have recovered.

The number of deaths is still unchanged at 82.