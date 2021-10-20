Latest numbers October 20

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BINGHAMTON, NY – The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Broome County.

There are currently 772 active cases in the county, with 110 of those cases new.

82 people are in the hospital.

The number of deaths remains at 398.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News