FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

BROOME COUNTY – COVID-19 cases in Broome County have decreased over the weekend.

The county heads into the new week with 604 active cases, and 59 of those are new.

Hospitalizations are up as well, that number now reported as 71.

There are also two more deaths reported, bringing that number up to 415.