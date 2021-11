FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers in Broome County.

The number of active cases in the county is up to 618.

108 of the cases are new.

62 people are currently in the hospital.

The number of deaths in the county is currently at 410.