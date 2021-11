FILE – A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. Nearly 8,500 active duty members of the Air Force and Space Force have missed the deadline for getting COVID-19 vaccinations, including 800 who flatly refused and nearly 5,000 with pending requests for a religious exemption, the Air Force said Wednesday, Nov. 3. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

BROOME COUNTY – COVID-19 cases in Broome County are back in the 800s.

Today there are 819 cases of the virus in the county, and 85 of those cases are new.

72 people are currently in the hospital.

Two more deaths are being reported, bringing that number up to 422.