BROOME COUNTY – Here’s a look at the Broome County COVID-19 numbers we’re beginning the week with.

There are currently 780 active cases of the virus in the county, 13 more than we had Friday, and 83 of those cases are new.

66 people are currently in the hospital, only 2 more than Friday.

The number of deaths has not changed over the weekend, with that number still at 420.