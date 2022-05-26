BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.
437 cases have been reported in the past 5 days, with 86 of them new.
59 people are currently in the hospital.
The number of deaths remain at 523.
by: Noah Holloway
Posted:
Updated:
