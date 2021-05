WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) - There are many places you can travel while staying safe amid the pandemic right here in the Southern Tier, including the Watkins Glen State Park.

"Originally, Watkins Glen itself dates back to a large tract of land from 1794, 325,000 acres, but the state park part of Watkins Glen wasn't developed open to the public until 1863 when they were looking at it as a valuable tourism asset," said park manager of Watkins Glen State Park, Ronald Roney.