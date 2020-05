NEW YORK – Here are the lates numbers for New York and Broome County.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced 105 active cases in the county today, up 19 cases from yesterday.

8 residents are hospitalized and 331 have recovered.

32 residents have died.

Governor Cuomo reports 1,696 additonal cases of the virus today.

Chenango County continues to report 118 cases and Delaware County has gone up to 68.