BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.
753 cases have been reported in the past 5 days, with 173 of them new.
88 people are currently in the hospital.
The number of deaths has increased by 2 again to 520.
by: Noah Holloway
