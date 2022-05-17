BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.
672 cases have been reported in the past 5 days, with 119 of them new.
89 people are in the hospital.
The number of deaths has increased by 3 to now be 515.
by: Noah Holloway
