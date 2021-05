BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.

There are currently 265 active cases in the county, with 21 of them new.

37 people are in the hospital and 17,195 have recovered.

Two more COVID-19 related deaths are being reported, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s.

This brings the total number of deaths to 340.