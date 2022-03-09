BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.
Today the county is reporting 134 cases of the virus, with 30 of those cases new.
30 people are in the county’s hospital systems.
The number of deaths is still at 496.
by: Emily Venuti
Posted:
Updated:
