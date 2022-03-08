BINGHAMTON, NY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.
Currently there are 143 cases of the virus in the county, with 24 new cases today.
30 people are in the hospitals.
The number of deaths is still unchanged at 496.
by: Emily Venuti
Posted:
Updated:
BINGHAMTON, NY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.
Currently there are 143 cases of the virus in the county, with 24 new cases today.
30 people are in the hospitals.
The number of deaths is still unchanged at 496.