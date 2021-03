Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.

The number of active cases has risen to 930, with 131 new cases reported.

47 people are in the hospital and 13,557 have recovered.

The number of deaths remains at 316.

Meanwhile, Broome County says it expects its promised shipment of nearly 2,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine to arrive this evening.

Soon after, it will release information about additional clinics for people 65 and older.