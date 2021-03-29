Latest numbers March 29

BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.
There are currently 421 cases of the virus in the county, 34 of them new.
37 people are in the hospital and 15,302 have recovered.
The number of deaths remains at 327.
